N.S. to more than double amount of NSLC cannabis stores by the end of the fiscal year

The province will soon more than double the number of NSLC cannabis stores.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey announced today that renovations will begin in 14 stores as soon as possible.

Some of the new locations are expected to be ready this fall, and all stores will be completed by the end of the next fiscal year.

The new locations are Tatamagouche, Elmsdale, Annapolis Royal, Baddeck, Barrington Passage, Berwick, Glace Bay, Liverpool, Mahone Bay, Bedford, Port Hawkesbury, Sydney Mines, Dartmouth, and Tantallon.

The province says recent NSLC research showed that one of the reasons customers are buying from the illicit market is because there is no cannabis store in their area.