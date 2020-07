With the Atlantic Bubble set to take effect tomorrow, Northumberland Ferries Limited is expanding the ferry service from Nova Scotia to P.E.I.

The company says they're moving to six daily round trip sailings between Caribou and Wood Islands, P.E.I., up from the current four.

Passenger capacity remains at 50 per cent to help enforce safe social distancing.

Travellers, including walk-ons, are recommended to make reservations.