N.S. to P.E.I. ferry service delayed until at least June

Northumberland Ferries Limited says the start date for the ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. has been pushed back to at least June 1st.

The company states this decision was made following consultation with the Chief Public Health Officers of both provinces.

The season was scheduled to start on May 1st with a number of measures, including reducing the number of vehicles to allow for physical distancing and screening passengers for COVID-19.

Donald Cormier, Vice-President and General Manager of Northumberland Ferries Limited, says they look forward to beginning service as soon as advisable from a public health standpoint.