N.S. to remove century-old boiler off eastern coast

An advocate from a small fishing community in Nova Scotia is fighting to keep a century-old boiler in the water off the coast.

Drum Head resident Rachel Langley is campaigning to save a boiler from the shipwreck of the Scotia, a steam vessel that was destroyed in a fire in 1921.

Langley says she started a Facebook group and a Change.org petition to garner support for the cause after finding out the province was planning on removing the hunk of metal.

Nova Scotia Lands spokesperson Trish Smith says the boiler is expected to be removed this summer.

Smith says the provincial department has considered environmental concerns and found "no glaring impacts" to removing the boiler from the water.

The boiler is on a list of 14 vessels across the province to be removed by Nova Scotia Lands.