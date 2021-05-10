N.S. woman dies after being hit by car while in New Minas crosswalk

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a woman who was in a crosswalk was struck by a car earlier this week and died later in hospital.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on Commercial Street in New Minas on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

Police say the 63-year-old New Minas resident was struck by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man.

She was flown to hospital in Halifax, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, but died on Saturday.

Police issued a news release saying the cause of the collision is still under investigation.