National Acadian Flag to be raised Friday at Truro Town Hall

The National Acadian Flag will be raised at Truro Town Hall at noon today.

National Acadian Day is celebrated on August 15th to honour the Acadian culture.

The town says that Mathieu Martin secured a seigneury along the Wecobequitk River in 1689, at the site of present-day Truro, and founded the Acadian settlement of Cobequit.

By 1748, there were 142 families in the Cobequit district.

Seven years later, the they left their homes at Cobequit to avoid deportation by the English during the explusion of the Acadians.

The villages were eventually burned by the English, discouraging the Acadians' return.