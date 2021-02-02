National Defence grappling with new delay in $60B warship project

The Department of National Defence says the first of 15 new warships being built for the Royal Canadian Navy will be delivered years later than expected.

The Defence Department's head of procurement Troy Crosby says that is because officials working on the $60-billion project are having to grapple with unexpected design and construction challenges.

The delay means Canada will need to spend more money on its 12 aging Halifax-class frigates to keep them floating longer.

And it is sure to set off a fresh wave of debate and lobbying on the largest military procurement in Canadian history.

Yet Crosby insists the project remains on budget thanks to built-in contingencies, while navy commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines says he is confident his force will not be unduly affected by the delay.

The new fleet of warships is expected to serve as the Navy's backbone for the better part of the century.