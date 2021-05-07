National economy lost 207,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate up

The unemployment rate in Nova Scotia dropped half of a percentage point in April despite a net loss of jobs.

Statistics Canada says a net gain of 1,700 part-time positions was offset by a loss of 2,400 full-time jobs last month.

That dropped the unemployment rate to 8.1 per cent in April as the labour force shrank by 3,500.

Nova Scotia has the lowest unemployment rate in Atlantic Canada.

Nationally, Statistics Canada says the economy lost 207,000 jobs last month as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent in March.