National study notes some high lead levels in Halifax area drinking water

A national study that looked at lead in drinking water is noting Halifax has some high levels.

The city's test data shows nearly a third of tests taken at homes over the past several years have exceeded the federal lead guideline.

The national safety guideline for lead is five parts per billion.

There are also high levels in Hackett's Cove, west of the city, where levels of samples collected by journalism students indicated levels as high as 80 parts per billion.