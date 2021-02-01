Nature Conservancy of Canada buys 48 hectares at Roberts Island

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), in partnership with the federal government, has purchased 48 hectares of land at Roberts Island.

The organization says the land contains native forest and salt marches that are an important habitat for a variety of songbirds and shorebirds, along with resident and seasonal ducks, as well as Rare Atlantic Coastal Plain Flora.

Private donors, the Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust contributed funds to the land purchase.

NCC says it hopes that additional landowners in the Roberts Island area will express an interest in conserving habitats.