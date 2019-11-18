NDP announce four candidates for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River nomination

Four people are seeking the NDP nomination in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River for a by-election that's yet to be announced by the provincial government.

Daniel Criss, Joan Keller, Kathleen Kevany, and Todd White will vie for the party's nomination at 6 p.m. on November 28th at the Colchester-East Hants Public Library in Truro.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says, "Truro has been well served by the NDP for the past decade, and we look forward to campaigning for the renewal of that support."

Lenore Zann was first elected in the riding for the NDP in 2009 and served until stepping down to run in the recent federal election, winning as a Liberal candidate in Cumberland-Colchester.

The nomination meeting is open to the public, but only current NDP members are eligible to vote.

Dave Ritcey is the Progressive Conservative candidate, and the only candidate confirmed for the by-election to this point.