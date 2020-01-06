NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre to resign, citing health issues

Tammy Martin is resigning as the MLA for Cape Breton Centre as of February 6th, citing ongoing health issues.

In a statement, Martin says she's been dealing with issues since the summer which have not subsided.

She says, "After discussions with my family, I have made the very difficult decision to step down in order to prioritize my health."

No further details on the health matter were offered in her statement, and she asked for privacy "during this difficult time".

After losing a by-election to Liberal David Wilton in July 2015, Martin defeated Wilton to claim the seat for the NDP in the 2017 general election.

The NDP says Martin's constituency office will remain open for the next few months to resolve any open casework files.