NDP renew call for public inquiry as more deaths are reported at Northwood

The Nova Scotia NDP is renewing its call for a public inquiry into long-term care in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, 52 Northwood residents have now died from COVID-19.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the Liberal government was aware of issues at long-term care facilities before the pandemic, including staff shortages, low wages, outdated infrastructure, and a lack of spaces.

He says, "The public has a right to know if and how these concerns have impacted our ability to respond to COVID-19."

The NDP say that the Liberals must ensure it's known what happened at Northwood to better prepare for future outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Burrill says, "Through a public inquiry, we can hear from residents and their families, health care workers, medical experts, advocates, and the public, and thereby ensure that the monumental efforts being made at Northwood lead to the most constructive possible long-range result."