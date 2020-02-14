Nearly $6 million announced to expand Halifax Infirmary dialysis service

The provincial government has approved $5.98 million to add six more dialysis chairs at the Halifax Infirmary.

A construction tender will be issued next month.

Construction will start this spring and is expected to take a year to complete.

Government says, as a result of this expansion, 24 more patients will be able to be treated at the Halifax Infirmary each week.

There are currently 12 dialysis chairs at the Halifax Infirmary.

Patients admitted to the Halifax Infirmary will continue to be treated there, while people travelling for treatment will be seen at the Victoria General site.