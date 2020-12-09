Nearly one in four Nova Scotia children live in poverty: report

A new report says almost one in four children in Nova Scotia live in poverty.

The 2020 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty shows that the province has a slightly higher rate of child poverty than it did in 1989 when the House of Commons promised to end it by the year 2000.

In addition, child poverty rates decreased in every province and territory except Nova Scotia between 1989 and 2018.

Overall, Nova Scotia has the third-highest provincial child poverty rate in Canada, and the highest rate in Atlantic Canada.

The report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the child poverty rate in the province was 24.6 per cent, up slightly from 2017.

Lead author and Acadia University professor Lesley Frank says the increase demonstrates growing inequality on top of Nova Scotia's historic poor performance on poverty reduction.

Co-author and Director of the CCPA Nova Scotia office Christine Saulnier says, "Without significant investment by our provincial government in income supports, any small gains in one year are lost in the next."

The report shows child poverty rates of 25.1 per cent in Colchester County, 31.1 per cent in Cumberland County, 25.9 per cent in Pictou County, and 22.7 per cent in Hants County.

Cape Breton had the highest rate at 34.9 per cent, followed by Annapolis County at 34 per cent.