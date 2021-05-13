New application process to enter Nova Scotia as of Friday

Permanent residents of Nova Scotia and people traveling for essential reasons must apply to enter Nova Scotia starting at 8:00 a.m. May 14th.

Government says people will apply through the established Nova Scotia Safe Check-in and only those with approval will be granted entry.

Travellers should apply about a week before they intend to travel, with applications for child-custody visits and exempted travellers automatically approved, while all others will be reviewed within three business days.

The province says those who have already completed the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in do not have to re-apply if they are traveling up to and including May 19th, and only approvals through the new process will be accepted starting on May 20th.

People can apply for an exception to move to Nova Scotia if they meet certain criteria, to write exams that cannot be deferred or done virtually, or to be with an immediate family member at end of life.