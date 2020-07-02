New case of COVID-19 identified in N.S., now three active cases

Nova Scotia has three active cases of COVID-19 after another new case was identified on Wednesday.

The provincial government says the new case is a temporary foreign worker who has been self-isolating since arriving in Nova Scotia, as required.

The likely source of infection for this case, as well as the two previously announced this week, is from travel outside of Canada.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,994 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 284 Nova Scotia tests on Canada Day.

Two people, whose COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, are being treated in hospital.

The "Atlantic Bubble" begins on Friday, and government says if people who live in another Atlantic Canadian province want to visit Nova Scotia, they will need to show proof of residency to enter the province.

Every adult will need to show either a drivers' licence, government identification card, health card, a utility bill, or bank statement with a valid Atlantic Canadian address to provincial officials at airports, ferries, or the land border when they arrive in the province.

No self-declaration form will be required.

If people can prove with these documents that their permanent home is in Atlantic Canada, they will not have to self-isolate for 14 days when coming into Nova Scotia.