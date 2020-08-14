New case of COVID-19 identified in Northern Zone in N.S.

Nova Scotia has its first new case of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks.

The new case, identified on Thursday, is in the Northern Zone.

Government says that it's currently under investigation by public health.

To date, Nova Scotia has 67,712 negative test results, 1,072 positive cases, and 64 deaths.

The new case is the lone active case of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 582 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.