New case of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia Sunday

Another new case of COVID-19 was identified in the Northern Zone on Sunday.

Government says the new case is connected to one of the cases reported last week.

This new case brings Nova Scotia's active case total to 4, with all cases in the Northern Zone.

To date, the province has 68,638 negative test results, 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases, with 64 deaths and 1,007 resolved cases.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.