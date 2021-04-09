New Conseil scolaire acadien provincial School on Halifax Peninsula

The province is building a new, modern pre-primary to Grade 8 school on the Halifax Peninsula to support the growing Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) community.

A release says the Department of Infrastructure and Housing has recommended the new school be located on the site of the former RCMP headquarters at the corner of Oxford Street and Bayers Road.

The province says it is finalizing plans to ensure a positive school experience on the peninsula for Acadian and francophone students and staff at École Mer et Monde while their new facility is under construction.