New Conservative leader O'Toole to face the media on Tuesday

New federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will be facing the media today for the first time since winning his new job early yesterday morning.

O'Toole's first order of business yesterday was setting in motion staffing changes.

That is likely to involve bringing in some of his campaign team to oversee operations and strategy on Parliament Hill, while others take up senior roles within the party.

Next, it's turning to his 121-member Conservative caucus to pull together the team he'll have around him on the front benches in the House of Commons this fall.

According to a statement from O'Toole, the party wants to see a plan in Trudeau's upcoming throne speech to directly address the issue of Western alienation.

O'Toole did not speak to the media yesterday.

Picking his team in the Commons will be a delicate task.

He will need to ensure his rivals' supporters still feel welcome, but also give prominence to those who backed him during the often acrimonious campaign.