New COVID-19 case identified in Northern Zone Tuesday, two active cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has two active cases of COVID-19 after a new case was identified in the Northern Zone on Tuesday.

Public Health said Wednesday the case is related to travel outside of Canada and the individual has been self-isolating as required.

To date, the province has 94,414 negative test results, 1,088 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently being treated for COVID-19 in ICU in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 870 Nova Scotia tests on September 29.