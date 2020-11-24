New COVID-19 restrictions for HRM, province announced Tuesday

New COVID-19 restrictions for western and central parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) along with nursing homes, sports teams and schools in Nova Scotia take effect Thursday and run for at least two weeks

Restrictions for the area from Hubbards to, and including Porters Lake, and the communities up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County, include a ban on in-person dining, organized sports and faith-based activities and a five-person gathering limit.

People are asked to avoid non-essential travel to these parts of the HRM as well as the other Atlantic provinces.

Provincial restrictions include only allowing volunteers and designated caregivers into long-term care, adult residential and regional rehab facilities, keeping sports teams to local and regional play and suspending extracurricular activities involving more than one school.