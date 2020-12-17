New COVID-19 rules in N.S. postpones more games in the MHL

The Maritime Hockey League is postponing another twelve games as new restrictions coming into effect in the province on Monday will keep the six Nova Scotia teams from playing until at least January 10th.

Three of those games involve the Truro Bearcats, and all three were at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre: January 2nd against Pictou County, January 8th against Amherst, and January 9th against Valley.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced that as of December 21st, sports practices are limited to 25 participants without physical distancing, but games and tournaments are not permitted.

The league says it will continue to work with provincial health officials and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of fans, players, and staff as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic together.