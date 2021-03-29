New dialysis units open in Kentville and Digby

A 12-station dialysis unit opened at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville on Monday.

Government says it invested $10 million in the construction and hired additional staff to support the clinic, which replaces the six-station unit in Berwick.

With the help of a $6 million investment from the province, a six-station dialysis unit opened at Digby General Hospital on March 15th, meaning most patients between Bridgetown and Meteghen will no longer have to travel to Yarmouth for treatment.

The province says it is also expanding a dialysis unit in Halifax, construction is underway on a new unit in Bridgewater and an existing unit in Halifax is being expanded.