New EHS contract address Fitch Report recommendations

The report that made recommendations on making long-term, sustainable improvements to the Emergency Medical Services model is now available online.

The province says it is accepting 90% of the recommendations from Fitch and Associates, including an expansion of the community paramedicine program and increased use of patient transfer vans, with work already underway on several initiatives for the new EHS design.

In addition, Minister of Health and Wellness Zack Churchill has issued a directive to the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) to bring down ambulance offload times.

Government kept the Fitch Report under wraps until a new contract was negotiated with Emergency Medical Care Inc., Nova Scotia's current EHS provider.

The new contract takes effect on April 1st.