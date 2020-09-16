New Glasgow collision sends part of a power pole into a residence
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating after a collision sent a power pole through a nearby home, causing extensive damage.
Police responded to the scene on Jury Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
A black 2019 Honda Civic collided with the power pole, causing a section of it to break off and hit the residence.
Police say the two people in the vehicle fled the scene.
No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained major damage.