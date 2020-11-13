New Glasgow officer cleared in August shooting

A New Glasgow Regional Police officer will not be charged after he shot and injured a Pictou County man wielding a knife in August.

Officers responded at 8:45 p.m. August 3rd to a home where the resident said her son, who suffered mental illness and was violent, had been drinking and had caused damage to her property.

SiRT says officers found the man nearby and he brandished a knife while walking towards an officer who tased him with no effect when he refused to stop, before shooting him three times.

The investigation determined the shooting was justified as the officer believed his life was in danger, therefore no charges will be laid.