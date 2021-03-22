New Glasgow police charge 57-year-old woman Saturday for failing to self-isolate

A 57-year-old woman has been charged for failing to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Nova Scotia from Alberta.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint Saturday morning that a woman wasn't self-isolating as required.

Police responded to a business parking lot on Westville Road and charged the woman for failing to comply to regulations under Health Protection Act.

Anyone travelling from outside of the Maritimes into Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive, or for the duration of their stay if it is less than 14 days.