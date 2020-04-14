New Glasgow police charge five men for violating the Health Protection Act

New Glasgow Regional Police say five men were charged on Sunday for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two men from separate households, ages 29 and 23, were charged Sunday afternoon for visiting one another and not maintaining social distancing.

That evening, New Glasgow Regional Police charged three men from separate households from being in one vehicle and not maintaining social distancing.

They were 61, 62, and 70-years-old.

Police say the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives of physical distancing are putting health and safety at risk.

The RCMP say they've charged 38 people in Nova Scotia for offences under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts since April 9th.

To date, the RCMP has charged a total of 116 people with offences related to the current provincial State of Emergency.