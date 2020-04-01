New Glasgow police chief retires

New Glasgow Police Chief Eric MacNeil has retired after 44 years with the force.

MacNeil had been police chief for the last three years.

The new police chief is former Deputy Police Chief, Stephen Chisholm.

Chisholm is originally from Pictou County and he started his policing career in the Town of Westville in June of 1984.

He became a member of New Glasgow Police two years later, working his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming Deputy Chief in September 2018.