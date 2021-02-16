New Glasgow police investigate theft from Atlantic Superstore

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for public’s help to identify a man who stole multiple items from the Atlantic Superstore on Westville Road.

Police were contacted around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and told an unknown man left the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise he hadn't paid for.

The suspect immediately fled the area.

Police obtained security footage and have released a pair of photos of the man.

(Submitted/New Glasgow Regional Police)

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone able to identify the person involved, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.