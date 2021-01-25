New Glasgow police launch new distracted driving campaign

New Glasgow Regional Police are launching a distracted driving campaign this week called "Better left Unread than Dead."

The main goal is to remind motorists of the dangers of using hand-held devices and other portable electronic devices while driving.

Constable Ken Macdonald says, "According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, driver distraction is estimated to be contributing factor in 8 out of 10 reported collisions."

Police say that officers will be on extra patrol this week, watching for drivers using their cell phone while driving.

The fine for using a cell phone or texting while operating vehicle is $237.50, with fines for second and third offences at $352.50 and $582.50, respectively.