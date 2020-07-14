New Glasgow police look for suspects following arson

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public's help to locate the person or persons responsible in a case of arson in the town.

Police responded to the scene on Green Street around 5:10 a.m. on Monday to "an arson in progress" and firefighters extinguished a small fire on the front doorstep.

Investigators determined that the blaze was caused by a bottle of gasoline which was ignited.

Police were told that an unknown vehicle had left the scene during the incident at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.