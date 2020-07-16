New Glasgow Police look to speak to minivan drivers approaching young girls

New Glasgow Regional Police say they're investigating after three girls were offered rides by older men involved in a "suspicious circumstance" this month.

Around 6:30 p.m. on July 7th, a man approached two girls in an orange-red minivan on Merigomish Road and asked if they wanted a ride.

The girls declined and the man drove away.

On Monday, police say a 16-year-old girl walking on Beech Street was approached by man driving a grey minivan around 11 a.m.

The girl declined an offer for a ride and the man drove away.

Police are looking to speak to the driver in each case, and have not indicated if the incidents are related.