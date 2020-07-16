iHeartRadio
New Glasgow Police look to speak to minivan drivers approaching young girls

New Glasgow Regional Police logo

New Glasgow Regional Police say they're investigating after three girls were offered rides by older men involved in a "suspicious circumstance" this month.

Around 6:30 p.m. on July 7th, a man approached two girls in an orange-red minivan on Merigomish Road and asked if they wanted a ride.

The girls declined and the man drove away.

On Monday, police say a 16-year-old girl walking on Beech Street was approached by man driving a grey minivan around 11 a.m.

The girl declined an offer for a ride and the man drove away.

Police are looking to speak to the driver in each case, and have not indicated if the incidents are related.

