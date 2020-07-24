New Glasgow Police seeking information on stolen bicycle

Police are asking the public for help in locating a girl's bicycle that was taken from a backyard shed in New Glasgow.

A release states the bike was stolen from the shed in the backyard of a residence on Cameron Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The bicycle is described as a pink and grey Columbia Sterling Steel Cruiser.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).