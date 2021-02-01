New Glasgow police warn of a number phone scams

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning residents of a few phone scams that continue to be reported locally.

Some scams have involved people claiming to be from the Canadian Revenue Agency, telling the person who answers the phone that they owe money to the CRA and an arrest warrant will be issued by police if the amount isn't paid right away.

Another scam involves calls from 1-800 numbers where the person claims they're with a federal agency and says there are issues with the individual's Social Insurance Number (SIN).

They will then request the individual's name, date of birth and SIN.

Other scams involve a call, usually in the early morning, from a person claiming to be from a credit card fraud department stating that your credit card has been flagged due to an authorized charge.

Constable Ken Macdonald says, "If you get a call from asking for personal information hang up and call your local credit card company, bank or organization to verify."

If you think you have been targeted in a phone scam, contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.