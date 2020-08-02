New Glasgow Primary Care Clinic closed August 3-7

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the primary care clinic in New Glasgow will be temporarily closed Monday to Friday next week.

In a release, the NSHA says the Pictou County clinic for those who do not have access to a primary care provider will be unavailable from August 3 to August 7 due to provider availability.

The Primary Care Clinic provides virtual and in-person appointments for people on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The clinic will re-open on Tuesday August 11.

