New Glasgow Regional Police investigating 'hate motivated incident'

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a "hate motivated incident" after an assault at a pool hall in the town early Thursday.

Officers responded to the business shortly after midnight and arrested a man and woman.

Police say a 49-year old male was charged with assault, while a 35-year old female was charged with assault and drug possession, and both have been released under strict conditions.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate the assault as a "hate motivated incident" based on the victim's nationality.