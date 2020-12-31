New Glasgow Regional Police looking for person of interest in break and enter

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a break and enter at Tim Horton's in Trenton.

Officers responded early in the morning December 13th to the restaurant on Main Street for a report of a break and enter that had occurred sometime the previous night.

Police have released a photograph of the person of interest in the incident and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone who knows the dentity of the person in the above photograph or who has information on the break and enter is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).