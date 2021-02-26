New Glasgow Regional Police need help identifying Trenton armed robbery suspect

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of an armed robbery in Trenton on Thursday night.

Police say a lone male entered the Needs Convenience Store on Main Street around 11:30 p.m., produced a knife, demanded money from the employee and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as standing around 6' tall, weighing between 180 and 200 lbs and wearing a mask, dark grey jacket, grey jogging pants, a dark red or burgundy hoodie and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.