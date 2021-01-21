New Glasgow Regional Police to pilot body-worn cameras

New Glasgow Regional Police will begin a body-worn camera (BWC) pilot project in New Glasgow and Trenton at the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Ryan Leil said in a release, "we believe a BWC program will enhance public safety by augmenting evidence collection, improve de-escalation and police transparency while safeguarding personal privacy."

Police say the project will explore the feasbaility of deploying the cameras across the force, while improving effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery and strengthening trust, accountability and community trasnparency.

In a phone call with our newsroom, Constable Ken MacDonald says cameras will be worn by one officer from each platoon per shift during the two-month pilot.