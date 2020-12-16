New holiday restrictions to start December 21st in Nova Scotia

The provincial government has announced new restrictions for Nova Scotia that will run for three weeks beginning December 21st.

Home-based gatherings are restricted to 10 people, including the residents, and close social groups of 10 without physical distancing are allowed.

Restaurants and bars must stop service by 10:00 p.m. and close an hour later, while fitness facilities can operate at 50% capacity with three meters of physical distancing for high-intensity activities.

Sports practices and arts rehearsals without physical distancing are allowed, but are limited to 25 people and there can be no games, tournaments or performances.

Museums, libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia can reopen at full capacity with physical distancing, and each long-term care resident can have two designated caregivers and facilities can allow a limited number of visitors.

The rules currently governing retail stores in parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County will extend to the entire province, including the provision that they operate at 25% capacity.

Government says the current restrictions in place in parts of the HRM and Hants County are extended until December 20th, with the exception of the ban on dine-in service in bars and restaurants and the closure of the Halifax Casino.

These restrictions, along with the new ones that take effect on December 21, will extend until January 10th.