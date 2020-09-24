New hotel announced for Florenceville-Bistol

A new full-service hotel has been announced for Florenceville-Bistol, just off Trans-Canada Highway on Centreville Road.

de Winter Brothers President and CEO John J. de Winter says in a press release that the new facility, which is expected to employ 40 people, will be open by next summer.

Iron Maple Construction has been selected as the general contractor and Alantra Leasing Inc. will complete modular built suites.

It will include 78 room suites and a 190 person conference/banquet center, with a restaurant, meeting rooms, and gym facilities.

The company says this hotel will support projected future demand for the greater community and western region of New Brunswick.