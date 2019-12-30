New legislation imposes added oversight for massage therapists in Nova Scotia

Starting Jan. 1, anyone who wants to use the title of massage therapist or registered massage therapist in Nova Scotia will have to meet new requirements.

Provincial Health Minister Randy Delorey says the Massage Therapist Titles Protection Act creates more consistency in the profession through professional standards and oversight.

The legislation sets out requirements around education, liability insurance, and membership in good standing in a recognized professional association.

Members must also provide information on criminal charges or convictions.

There are about 1,500 massage therapists in Nova Scotia, which becomes the sixth province to regulate the profession.

The others are British Columbia, Ontario and the three remaining Atlantic provinces.