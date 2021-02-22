New locations in Western, Central zones added as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Public Health has added new locations in the Western and Central Zones to their list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

On Friday, they identified Burger King New Minas between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on February 10th, Carl's Your Independent Grocer in Wolfville from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on February 11th, and Walmart New Minas from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on February 11th.

Four locations in Halifax were noted on Saturday:

Sobeys on Queen St between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. on February 16th

Dollarama in Park Lane Mall between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on February 18th

Black Market Boutique on Grafton Street between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. on February 19th

Pro Skateboards & Snowboards on Quinpool Rd between 2:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on February 19th

Anyone who worked at or visited these locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.