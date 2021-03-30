New members appointed to Environment & Sustainable Prosperity round table

12 new members have been appointed to the Round Table on the Environment and Sustainable Prosperity.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change says the round table advises the government on protecting our environment, and how it links to strengthening our economy and supporting our social goals.

The new appointees include Jeff Bishop, of Greenfield, who is executive director of Forest Nova Scotia, CEO of Divert NS Jaff MacCallum of Brookside, and Maxine MacLean of Island River, who has worked with the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture for six years.

The new appointments bring the total membership of the round table to 15.