New Middleton Primary Health-Care Centre Officially Open

The new, larger health-care centre in Middleton is now officially open.

A release states family physicians, nurses and staff from the Middleton Collaborative Practice moved into the larger Soldiers Memorial primary health-care centre in mid-December and began seeing patients shortly afterward.

The province says the new building has a larger registration and waiting area, with more exam rooms and meeting rooms, new space for visiting health professionals and more space for training medical residents.

Government says the project was completed under budget, at a cost of $10 million.