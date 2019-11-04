New Minas charged following gun complaint in Kings County

A 36-year-old man from New Minas has been charged following a gun complaint at a residence in Kings County.

New Minas RCMP responded to the scene on Prospect Road in Highbury early Sunday afternoon.

The complainant told police that a man known to him came to his home, knocked on the door, pointed what appeared to be a firearm at him, and cocked the pistol.

The victim ran from the door then called 911, and police say no one was hurt.

The RCMP obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home and located a black handgun style air pistol.

The man is charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and uttering a death threat.