New Minas man arrested for counterfeit money

Police have arrested a 37-year-old New Minas man for offences related to counterfeit money.

A release states between August 13 and 14, a bank, restaurant and gas station in New Minas reported receiving counterfeit American $100 bills in the course of conducting business.

RCMP say the man was arrested on August 15 and is facing four counts of Possession of Counterfeit Money and four counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 10.